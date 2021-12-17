Berkshire Health Systems' COVID-19 testing centers in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington will be open for regular hours most of the holiday season.
The Pittsfield and North Adams testing centers will be open daily during the holidays, including Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Christmas Day.
Great Barrington will be open regular hours, 7:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, Dec. 24 and 31, but closed on Christmas and New Year’s days.
Testing centers are located at 505 East St., St. Luke’s Square, Pittsfield; 98 Church St., North Adams, next to the city library; and 475 Main St., Great Barrington, next to the Police Department.
BHS provides COVID-19 vaccinations, including first and second doses and boosters for all who are eligible, through its testing centers in Pittsfield and North Adams and at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington.
A community clinic on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Berkshire Community College will provide vaccination to nearly 1,000 people and is at capacity. The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative is planning a second community clinic on Saturday, Jan. 8, with more details to be provided.
Appointments are required for testing and vaccination and can be made by using the Berkshire Patient Portal or calling 855-BMC-LINK (855-262-5465).