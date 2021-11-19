1Berkshire, Old Mill Road Media and CozQuest have teamed up to present a county-wide Local Business Treasure Hunt from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31.
Starting on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, players can visit CozQuest.com to take part in the hunt, where they will compete to find "treasures" hidden in Berkshires-based businesses.
Using the CozQuest app or website, players will be given access to a map for the locations of deals, discounts and freebies from hundreds of local businesses. Those who can find the most treasures will be eligible to win cash and prizes
In addition to brick-and-mortar shops, players also will be able to find treasures from area artisans in a series of Pop-Up Markets throughout the county. The first will be on Small Business Saturday at Hotel on North in Pittsfield and will include area makers, bakers, curators, and creators.
For more information and to learn how to be included on the CozQuest Treasure Map, contact Liam Gorman at cozmo@cozquest.com.