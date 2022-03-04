CozQuest is celebrating "Makers March" with three Pop-Up Markets to encourage people to support the area artisans who bring their own unique beauty to the Berkshires.

The first market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Hotel on North, Pittsfield, upstairs in Shire Hall, and will feature woodworkers, jewelry designers, macrame makers, artists of all types, and even a dog treat baker.

The second pop-up featuring the wares of North County artists and creators will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Lanesborough Local, 20 Williamstown Road, Lanesborough. 

Makers, bakers, beer brewers, photographers, and a canoe builder will be featured in the final market of the month from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Dewey Hall, 91 Main St., Sheffield. 

