The Berkshire Community Diaper Project has been awarded a $3,500 grant from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation’s Central Berkshire Fund.
The Central Berkshire Fund supports “nonprofit activities that improve the quality of life for all residents in the central Berkshire towns of Becket, Cummington, Dalton, Hinsdale, Peru, Washington, and Windsor.”
The Diaper Project collaborates closely with agencies in these communities and thus supports the Fund’s goal of combining efforts and resources to improve the lives of underserved children and families.
The Diaper Project helps enhance the well-being of infants and young children in all of Berkshire County, as well as that of their primary caregivers, by providing free diapers on a year-round basis.
Collaborating with 19 community agencies, The Diaper Project has distributed more than 1.2 million diapers in the past seven years in Berkshire County. As the Project is an all-volunteer organization, all funds raised go directly to the purchase of diapers.