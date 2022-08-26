Berkshire Educational Resources K-12 (BERK12) will hold an information session at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, via Zoom, about several dual enrollment pilot courses offered to high school juniors and seniors during the 2022-2023 school year.
English Composition and Astronomy will be offered earning students college credit through Berkshire Community College and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Courses will run during the school day with live virtual class meetings and likely opportunities for in-person experiences throughout the school year. Approximately 20 seats are available for each course.
To signify interest in this dual enrollment opportunity, complete an initial registration form at tinyurl.com/yvs5wh62.
To register for the information session, visit tinyurl.com/cc3n6jcy.
Direct questions to Brendan Sheran, BERK12 project coordinator, at bsheran@pittsfield.net.