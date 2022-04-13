A number of Berkshire County towns and organization have organized Easter egg hunts for the children. Participants must bring their own basket or bag to collect eggs.
Cheshire
Cheshire Police Association's egg hunt begins promptly at noon Sunday, April 17, behind the former Cheshire Elementary School. Three age groups: toddlers to age 4; ages 5 to 7; and ages 8 to 10.
Egg hunt at 11 a.m. for ages 2 to 5, and 3 p.m. for ages 6 & older, on Saturday, April 16, at Whitney's Farm Market, 1775 South State Road. Prizes for both age groups.
Clarksburg
Egg hunt sponsored by Clarksburg VFW at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Peter Cooke Memorial Town Field, West Cross Road.
Lee
Easter celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Highlawn Farm, 535 Summer St. Egg hunt at 11:30 a.m. for ages 2-10. Limited tickets must be purchased in advance of April 16. Information: highlawnfarm.com.
Lenox
The Lenox Community Center's Easter Egg Scramble begins promptly at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Lilac Park, Main Street. Arrive a few minutes early to line up. Special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Visit the Lenox Community Center's Facebook page for weather-related updates.
Pittsfield
Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble on Saturday, April 16, at The Common, 100 First St. Open to Pittsfield children ages 2-11. Start times: 10:30 a.m. for ages 9 to 11; 10:40 a.m. for ages 7 & 8; 10:55 a.m. for ages 5 & 6; 11:10 a.m. for 4-year-olds; and 11:25 a.m. for ages 2 & 3. Special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Rain date is April 23.
Stockbridge
Spring Hoppening on Saturday, April 16, at Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, includes egg hunts at 11 a.m. for children up to 4 years old, followed at 11:30 a.m. for children ages 5-12. Admission is $8 per person and free for children under the age of 4. For information and to register, visit berkshirebotanical.org.