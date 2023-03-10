<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County: Professional development workshops for educators

Berkshire Educational Resources K12 announces several professional learning experiences for spring 2023. A central goal of BERK12 is to foster regional collaboration and innovative approaches to teaching and learning among Berkshire educators.

Workshop offerings include "An Introduction to Culturally Responsive Teaching," "Berkshire Ed Leader Series — Strategic Planning" and "Introduction to the ISTE Student and Teacher Standards."  

Workshop registration will close on Wednesday, March 15. For complete course information and registration, visit tinyurl.com/d92dhyuv.

For more information, contact Brendan Sheran, project facilitator, at bsheran@pittsfield.net.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

