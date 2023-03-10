Berkshire County: Professional development workshops for educators

Berkshire Educational Resources K12 announces several professional learning experiences for spring 2023. A central goal of BERK12 is to foster regional collaboration and innovative approaches to teaching and learning among Berkshire educators.
Workshop offerings include "An Introduction to Culturally Responsive Teaching," "Berkshire Ed Leader Series — Strategic Planning" and "Introduction to the ISTE Student and Teacher Standards."
Workshop registration will close on Wednesday, March 15. For complete course information and registration, visit tinyurl.com/d92dhyuv.
For more information, contact Brendan Sheran, project facilitator, at bsheran@pittsfield.net.