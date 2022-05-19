The sold out 10th running of the MountainOne Steel Rail Races will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 22, on the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail. Post-race events will be held at John’s Ace Hardware at 850 Crane Ave. adjacent to the trail.
Residents are advised to expect traffic delays, specifically on Route 8 at the crossing in Cheshire and again in Adams at Park Street and Route 8, between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The Ashuwillticook trail will not be closed to the public, however, race directors advise residents to be aware of the highly congested courses and ask for support for the safety of the participants. The course support will be out from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The MountainOne Steel Rail Races are produced and directed by Berkshire Running Center with the sponsorship of the Pittsfield Department of Parks and Recreation. Proceeds from the event are allocated to the DCR for the maintenance and upkeep of the trail.
To register to volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/5wv46r9v.