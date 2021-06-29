The following cities, towns and organizations have submitted information regarding July 4th celebrations. All events will be held Sunday.
North Adams: Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. following the 6 p.m. SteepleCats game at Joe Wolfe Field, 310 State St.
Pittsfield: Fireworks following the 6:35 p.m. Pittsfield Suns game at Wahconah Park, 105 Wahconah St.
Plainfield: Community reading of the Declaration of Independence and Frederick Douglass’ 1852 speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” 10 a.m. to noon at Alden Pavilion behind the Shaw Memorial Library, 312 Main St. The reading will be followed by discussion. Livestreamed at bit.ly/PlainfieldReads21.
Williamstown: Hometown Parade, 11 a.m., Southworth Street to Route 2 to Spring Street; Capital Brass Concert at noon, Post Office steps; Fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Taconic Golf Club, 19 Meacham St.