Fourth of July Observances

The Fourth of July will be celebrated Tuesday, July 4, with fireworks, parades and other observances.
Lenox
• Fireworks display over Stockbridge Bowl following 8 p.m. James Taylor concert at Tanglewood.
North Adams
• Fireworks following the 6:30 p.m. SteepleCats game at Joe Wolfe Field, 310 State St.
Plainfield
• Reading of Frederick Douglass’ speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” 10 a.m., Alden Pavilion behind Shaw Memorial Library, 312 Main St.
Pittsfield
• Berkshire Health Systems Fourth of July Road Race starting at 9 a.m. from Wahconah Park, 105 Wahconah St., race day registration from 7 to 8 a.m. Information: berkshirerun.org.
• Fourth of July parade, “Stars, Stripes and Smiles — In the Berkshires.,” 10 a.m., downtown Pittsfield.
• Fireworks following 7:05 p.m. Pittsfield Suns’ game at Wahconah Park.
Williamstown
• Firecracker 5K Fun Run, 8 a.m., Chapin Lawn
• Hometown Parade, 11 a.m., Southworth Street to Spring Street
• Community hot dog cookout, noon, Walden Street
• Brass-O-Mania concert, noon, Post Office steps
• Founding documents come to life with Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williams College & Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, 1:30 p.m., Williams Quad in front of Stetson Hall, bring lawn chair or blanket.
• Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Taconic Golf Club, grounds open at 6 p.m., barbecue available for purchase while meals last.