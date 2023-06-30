<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fourth of July Observances

Fourth of July Observances

The Fourth of July will be celebrated Tuesday, July 4, with fireworks, parades and other observances.

Lenox

• Fireworks display over Stockbridge Bowl following 8 p.m. James Taylor concert at Tanglewood.

North Adams

• Fireworks following the 6:30 p.m. SteepleCats game at Joe Wolfe Field, 310 State St.

Plainfield

• Reading of Frederick Douglass’ speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” 10 a.m., Alden Pavilion behind Shaw Memorial Library, 312 Main St. 

Pittsfield

• Berkshire Health Systems Fourth of July Road Race starting at 9 a.m. from Wahconah Park, 105 Wahconah St., race day registration from 7 to 8 a.m. Information: berkshirerun.org.

• Fourth of July parade, “Stars, Stripes and Smiles — In the Berkshires.,” 10 a.m., downtown Pittsfield.

• Fireworks following 7:05 p.m. Pittsfield Suns’ game at Wahconah Park.

Williamstown

• Firecracker 5K Fun Run, 8 a.m., Chapin Lawn

• Hometown Parade, 11 a.m., Southworth Street to Spring Street

• Community hot dog cookout, noon, Walden Street

• Brass-O-Mania concert, noon, Post Office steps

• Founding documents come to life with Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williams College & Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, 1:30 p.m., Williams Quad in front of Stetson Hall, bring lawn chair or blanket.

• Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Taconic Golf Club, grounds open at 6 p.m., barbecue available for purchase while meals last.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all