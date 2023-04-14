Berkshire County: Fresh Air Fund seeks host families

The Fresh Air Fund is looking for new volunteer families to host a New York City child, ages 8 to 14, for one week this summer with The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns program.
A Fresh Air visit to a volunteer host family is full of fun experiences like playing in the backyard, riding bicycles, swimming, hiking, catching fireflies, gazing at the stars, and making new friends.
Every host family goes through a rigorous screening process including a home visit, background check, interview, and reference check.
For more information about The Fresh Air Fund’s host volunteer program, visit FreshAir.org/Host.