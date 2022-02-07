The Billy Evans Memorial Scholarship, a fund of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, is conducting a $42 for 42 fundraising campaign in recognition of Evans' 42nd birthday which would have taken place on Feb. 18.
The scholarship recognizes graduating high school seniors who reflect the values of fallen Capitol Police Officer William Evans, a native of North Adams, who died in the line of duty in April 2021 in Washington, D.C. The scholarship will be awarded to individuals who personify friendship, family, and community.
Supporters can help the scholarship fund reach its endowment goal by donating $42 in recognition of Evans' birthday. To donate, visit BerkshireTaconic.org/BillyEvans or billyevans.org to stay up to date on current events.
The Billy Evans Memorial Golf Tournament, the scholarship's first fundraiser, was held at the Stamford (Vt.) Valley Golf Course in October with over 150 participants.