Pittsfield: Historical Society elects officers

The Berkshire County Historical Society held its annual meeting on Dec. 8 at the Country Club of Pittsfield. Election of the board members and officers for 2023, a review of 2022 activities and readings by current Melville Fellows were part of the meeting.

Elected to the board of directors for two-year terms are Cynthia Brown, associate commissioner, Massachusetts Department of Higher Education; Ann-Marie Harris, first assistant, Local History Department of the Berkshire Athenaeum, retired; Eileen Myers, vice president, Berkshire Medical Center, retired; and Carol Nichols, social worker, retired.

In addition, John Dickson, president of the Pittsfield Historic Commission, was elected by special nomination of the board to serve a one-year term.

Officers elected for 2023 are Brown, president; John Hamilton, vice president; Robert Salerno, treasurer; and Donald Pfeifer, secretary.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

