Pittsfield: Historical Society sets annual meeting

The Berkshire County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting and cocktail party from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Country Club of Pittsfield, 639 South St. Reservations are required by Dec. 1.

The annual business meeting will include a recap of the 2022 season, election of 2023 officers, and readings from the current Melville Fellows. The annual meeting is free, but reservations are required at 413-442-1793 or melville@berkshirehistory.org.

The cocktail reception costs $40 per person. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2p8frbnw or mail a check payable to Berkshire County Historical Society, 780 Holmes Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

