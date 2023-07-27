Pittsfield: Authors Applegate, O'Hara in conversation

The Berkshire County Historical Society will host authors Debby Applegate and Kevin O’Hara for a wide-ranging conversation on literary life and the Berkshires at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.
Applegate is a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian who has written about the role of the Berkshires in creating the American literary renaissance of the 19th century. O’Hara is a memoirist and Berkshire Eagle columnist.
Tickets are $10 for BCHS members, $15 for non-members, and can be purchased by using the "book now" button at berkshirehistory.org.