Pittsfield: Historical Society lecture on Berkshire industry

The Berkshire County Historical Society will present John Dickson’s virtual lecture, "Why Here? The Rise of Berkshire County Industry," at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, via Zoom.
Over 500 large, brick factories were located in the Berkshires by the end of the 1800s, producing glass, cloth, iron, paper, shoes, rakes, or dozens of other goods sold to the farthest reaches of the planet.
This lecture will explore the forgotten world of these mills, their owners and innovators and the ancestors who worked in them.
Dickson is a member of the board of the Berkshire County Historical Society, serves on the Pittsfield Historical Commission, is a docent at Arrowhead, and teaches classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
To receive the Zoom link, email melville@berkshirehistory.org or call 413-442-1793.