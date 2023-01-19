<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Historical Society lecture on Berkshire industry

The Berkshire County Historical Society will present John Dickson’s virtual lecture, "Why Here? The Rise of Berkshire County Industry," at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, via Zoom.

Over 500 large, brick factories were located in the Berkshires by the end of the 1800s, producing glass, cloth, iron, paper, shoes, rakes, or dozens of other goods sold to the farthest reaches of the planet.

This lecture will explore the forgotten world of these mills, their owners and innovators and the ancestors who worked in them.

Dickson is a member of the board of the Berkshire County Historical Society, serves on the Pittsfield Historical Commission, is a docent at Arrowhead, and teaches classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

To receive the Zoom link, email melville@berkshirehistory.org or call 413-442-1793.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

