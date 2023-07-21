Pittsfield: BCHS hosting talk with author & poet

The Berkshire County Historical Society welcomes international best-selling author Mark Vanhoenacker for a conversation with noted poet Kirun Kapur at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.
Vanhoenacker is a native of Pittsfield, a commercial airline pilot and the author of the international bestseller "Skyfaring." His latest book is titled "Imagine a City."
Kirun serves as the editor of the Beloit Poetry Journal, one of nation’s oldest poetry publications, and teaches at Amherst College where she is the director of the Creative Writing Program. Her newest book, "Women in the Waiting Room," was a finalist for the National Poetry Series.
Advance reservations are not required, but can be made by using the "book now" button at berkshirehistory.org. Cost is $10 for BCHS members, $15 for non-members.