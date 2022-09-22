The Berkshire County Historical Society will host author and historian Aaron Sachs for a book signing and discussion of his latest book, "Up from the Depths: Herman Melville, Lewis Mumford, and Rediscovery in Dark Times," at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.
Sachs is professor of history and American studies at Cornell University. He will be joined in discussion by Richard Matturro, author and former University of Albany professor of literature.
Information: berkshirehistory.org.