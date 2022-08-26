The Upper Housatonic Valley National Heritage Area announces the 20th annual autumn “Housatonic Heritage Walks” on five weekends, from Sept. 3-4 through Oct. 1-2.
More than 80 free, guided walks will be offered throughout Berkshire County and Litchfield County, Conn.
The public is invited to participate in these family-friendly, informative walks, offered in partnership with the region’s historic, cultural, outdoor recreation organizations.
Historians, naturalists and environmentalists will lead participants on explorations through historic estate gardens and town districts, behind-the-scenes cultural site tours, nature walks, trail hikes, and tours of many of the industrial-site ruins that were once thriving local industries.
There will be Native-American and African American history walks, a canoe paddling trip on the Housatonic River and a bike tour on scenic country roads.
Detailed Heritage Walks brochures will be available at libraries, post offices, restaurants, and grocery stores in the region. The schedule is also available online at tinyurl.com/47xhr76r.
To request a brochure by mail, email programs@housatonicheritage.org.
Heritage Walk participants will be subject to federal and state guidelines for safe conduct during the COVID-19 pandemic.