The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires invites donations of new, packaged menstrual and incontinence products for its Dignity Drive.

Donations can be dropped off from May 5 to May 31 at JFB, 196 South St., Pittsfield; Berkshire Food Co-op, 34 Bridge St., Great Barrington; Concepts of Art, 65 Church St., Lenox; and Williams College Bookstore, 81 Spring St., Williamstown.

Donations will be distributed through local food banks and social services organizations across the region.

Information: JFB at 413-442-4360, ext. 10.

