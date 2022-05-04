The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires invites donations of new, packaged menstrual and incontinence products for its Dignity Drive.
Donations can be dropped off from May 5 to May 31 at JFB, 196 South St., Pittsfield; Berkshire Food Co-op, 34 Bridge St., Great Barrington; Concepts of Art, 65 Church St., Lenox; and Williams College Bookstore, 81 Spring St., Williamstown.
Donations will be distributed through local food banks and social services organizations across the region.
Information: JFB at 413-442-4360, ext. 10.