Juneteenth: What's open and closed

Juneteenth: What’s open and closedJuneteenth Holiday Closings

Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day, is a federal holiday observed on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of the last enslaved African-Americans.

A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:

Retail stores: Most open

Liquor stores: Most open

Banks: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Post offices: Closed

City, state, federal offices: Closed

Berkshire Community College: Closed

Berkshire Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations encouraged, berkshiremuseum.org.

Chesterwood: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For timed tickets, visit chesterwood.org.

Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets, clarkart.edu.

Hancock Shaker Village: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Advance timed tickets, massmoca.org.

Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets, nrm.org.

BRTA: Administration offices closed; fixed route bus service operating on schedule

Casella Waste Systems: All routes running

The Eagle: All offices open

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

