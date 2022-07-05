The ACLU of Massachusetts' “Know Your Sheriff” campaign, a statewide public education initiative, will host a Berkshire County sheriff candidate forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, via Zoom. Incumbent Sheriff Thomas Bowler and candidate Alfred "Alf" Barbalunga are slated to participate.
Additional participants include Javier Luengo-Garrido, organizing strategist and community advocate, ACLU of Massachusetts, and Helen Moon, moderator and Political Action Committee chairperson, NAACP Berkshires.
The forum is a collaboration of ACLU of Massachusetts, NAACP Berkshire County Branch and the League of Women Voters. Those who are not NAACP members can attend by emailing a request to naacpberkshirecounty@gmail.com.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/bdfsxh8t.