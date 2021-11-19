After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, Berkshire Humane Society has for the eighth year received a grant from Massachusetts Animal Coalition’s license plate program, which will support the shelter’s 100 Cats for Christmas low cost spay and neuter initiative.
Residents of Berkshire County can get their cat spayed or neutered for a $50 registration fee, which includes surgery and a rabies vaccination. Appointments will be scheduled for December and January.
Registration is on a first-come-first-served basis. For requirements and registration, call BHS at 413-447-7878, ext. 124, or visit the main shelter at 214 Barker Road, Pittsfield.