Berkshire Lyric will present "From the Shadows to the Light" on Saturday, March 12, at First Church of Christ in Pittsfield and Sunday, March 13, at First Congregational Church, Stockbridge. The identical concerts begin at 4 p.m. each day.
The featured work by the Lyric Chamber Chorus is the Faure Requiem, a work that radiates compassion and consolation as the community moves through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lyric Chamber Chorus will be joined by Lyric’s young women’s ensemble, Melodious Accord, in contemporary motets by composers Eric Whitacre, Stephen Paulus, Morten Lauridsen, Roxanna Panufnik, Pablo Casals, and Lyric’s resident composer Anson Olds.
Artistic Director Jack Brown will conduct assisted by organist Joe Rose. Soloists include Lily Lothrop, Campbell Bridges and John Demler.
The audience must be fully vaccinated and remain masked during the concert. Tickets at $20 can purchased at the door or in advance through BerkshireLyric.org.