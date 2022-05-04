Old Mill Road Media, the publisher of Berkshire Magazine, announces its second annual Create 4 Freedom Essay & Poetry Contest, co-sponsored by Arcadia Publishing and 1761 Arts.
This year’s contest focuses on Abraham Lincoln. The Lincoln Memorial, which celebrates its centennial this year, has inspired millions of people as a symbol of "Freedom and Dignity.”
In the form of an essay or poem, this year’s contest challenges writers to discuss the meaning of the word "dignity" by sharing their own personal response or life experience.
First prize winners will each have their entries published in the August 2022 edition of Berkshire Magazine and will each receive a $1,250 cash prize, courtesy of Arcadia Publishing and 1761 Arts. Deadline is June 6.
For the official entry rules and the contest entry form, visit berkshiremag.com/create4freedom.