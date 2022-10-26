<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County Trick or Treat

Berkshire County trick-or-treat hours 2022

Trick or Treating

Cities and towns in the Berkshires have posted Halloween trick-or-treat hours.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

The following cities and towns have announced trick-or treat hours or alternative activities. Homes wishing to participate in trick or treat should turn on their outside lights.

Adams: Trick or treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Adams Lions Club Halloween parade at 3 p.m. Sunday from the Adams Community Bank parking lot on Center Street to the Adams Visitors Center. Pumpkin Walk from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Adams Visitor Center.

Alford: No trick or treat

Becket: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

Cheshire: Trick or treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday. Cheshire Library is hosting trick or treat and giving out spooky felt spider kits, while supplies last, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday. Children’s Halloween parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, wear costumes and meet at the Cheshire Elementary School circle and proceed to the Police Station for refreshments and goodie bags. 

Clarksburg: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday

Dalton: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday

Egremont: No information

Florida: No information

Great Barrington: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday

Hancock: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday

Hinsdale: Trick or treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Trunk or treat from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Kittredge School. Hinsdale Dayz haunted walk through Camp Romaca, 380 Longview Ave., 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday; $10 adults, $5 kids 5-12, under 5 free.

Lanesborough: Trick or treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Trunk or treat from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lanesborough Elementary School; Trick or treat from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Lanesborough Public Library.

Lee: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

Lenox: Trick or treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday. Trunk or treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Lenox Community Center, 65 Walker St.; Downtown trick or treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday,  participating businesses will display a pumpkin in their window.

Monterey: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

Mount Washington: No trick or treat hours

New Ashford: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

New Marlborough: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

North Adams: Trick or treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday. Downtown trick or treat from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday.

Otis: Trunk or treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Otis Ridge.

Peru: No trick or treat

Pittsfield: Trick or treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday. Halloween parade at 7 p.m. Friday from Tyler and Smith streets to Woodlawn Avenue.

Richmond: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday

Sandisfield: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at houses on the Trick or Treat Trail Map

Savoy: Trunk or treat, costume judging, bring candy to share, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Savoy Town Park. Rain location: Savoy Fire Department.

Sheffield: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday 

Stockbridge: Trick or treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. Halloween parade at 6 p.m. Friday from Main & Pine streets to Stockbridge Library for Pumpkin Walk-About and library activities. Rain cancels the parade. Events will continue in the library.

Tyringham: No information

Washington: John F.X. Keator Memorial Pumpkin Walk from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday with trick-or-treating from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Washington Town Park.

West Stockbridge: Trick or treat, 4 to 6 p.m. Monday. Costume parade at 6:15 p.m. Monday from Congregational Church to Town Hall for Halloween party & costume contest from 6:45 to 8 p.m. in Town Hall gym.

Williamstown: Trick or treat, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday; Trick or treat on Spring Street, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday; Trunk or treat hosted by Northern Berkshire EMS from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Spruces, 60 Main St.

Windsor: Trunk or treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Town Park, wear costumes & decorate vehicles.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

