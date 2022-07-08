Community Access to the Arts' annual art show, "I Am a Part of Art," featuring a collection of paintings, drawings and sculptures by more than 150 artists with disabilities, is being presented in partnership with the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown and the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts in Pittsfield.
CATA’s exhibit at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave., is on view through July 28. A free opening celebration will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, with many of the artists in attendance. Refreshments will be provided. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and by appointment. Admission is free.
CATA’s exhibit at the Clark Art Institute’s Lunder Center at Stone Hill runs through Sept. 5. A free “Meet the Artists” and Community Art Making event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. The Lunder Center, located at 227 South St., is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to CATA’s exhibit is free.
Each work is available for sale, with proceeds benefiting CATA programs as well as individual artists.
Reception RSVPs are requested at CATAarts.org/IAPOA2022. Masks are highly recommended.