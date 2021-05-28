The following cities and towns have submitted information about their Memorial Day observances. All events are Monday, unless otherwise noted.
Adams: Ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Maple Street Cemetery. No parade.
Cheshire: Parade starts at 1 p.m. Monday at the Community/Senior Center, proceeding through the center of town, ending at Veterans War Memorial at Town Tall for a brief ceremony. Children are encouraged to ride their bicycles in the parade, decorated in patriotic red, white and blue colors.
Dalton: Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Mound of the Unknown Dead in Main Street Cemetery. No parade.
Hancock: Parade at 11 a.m. Sunday beginning near the end of Main Street to the cemetery.
Lanesborough: Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at Center Cemetery on South Main Street across from Bob's Country Kitchen. Masks and social distancing are required. No parade.
Lenox: VFW wave parade at noon. Vehicles will line up on Main Street and the parade will start south on Walker Street continuing to Church, Housatonic, Crystal, right onto Walker, to East Street, Delafield Drive, Pine Knoll Road, East Street, New Lenox Road, Route 20, to Main Street. Observers should follow COVID-19 protocols.
Lenox Dale: Abbreviated ceremony at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Face masks and social distancing required. No parade.
Pittsfield: Ceremony at 10 a.m. at Pittsfield Cemetery on Wahconah Street, rain or shine. The ceremony will be televised on Pittsfield Community Television Channel 1303, PCTV Select app on Roku and Apple, pittsfieldtv.org and the PCTV Facebook page. No parade.