National Alliance on Mental Illness Berkshire County is seeking sponsors for its Together for Mental Health 5K Run & Walk taking place on Sunday, June 12, in downtown Lenox.
The race will be facilitated by Berkshire Running Center and the Olde Heritage Tavern will be donating 10 percent of their proceeds from the day back to NAMI in support of its mission to support, educate and advocate for everyone in the Berkshires living with a mental health condition.
Sponsorships are due by 5 p.m. April 29 to ensure the sponsor's logo will be featured on all printed materials associated with their level of sponsorship.
Email namibc@namibc.org. for more information.