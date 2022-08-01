National Night Out, an annual community building event promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, will be observed Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Adams, Dalton, North Adams, and Williamstown.
Residents are invited to come together with emergency personnel to learn how to make their neighborhoods safe and welcoming. Activities include live music, games, food, and more.
Events will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 3 Hoosac St., Adams; 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dalton Police Department; 5 to 8 p.m. at Noel Field, North Adams; and 3 to 7 p.m. at The Spruces, 60 Main St., Williamstown.
In Dalton, South Carson Avenue from Main Street to School Street will be closed for this event. Food pantry donations will be accepted.
Transportation to Noel Field will be available upon request by calling the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition at 413-663-7588.