The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires is conducting its PJ Library Pajama Drive to help the many children in the community who may lack the comfort of warm sleepwear. Last year’s effort collected more than 150 pairs of pajamas from individuals, groups and local businesses.
JFB has teamed up with Carr Hardware to offer drop-off of brand-new pajamas (sizes newborn to teen) at the following locations across Berkshire County: Carr Hardware sites at 256 Main St., Great Barrington; 489 Pittsfield Road, Lenox; and 179 State Road, North Adams; and Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, 196 South St., Pittsfield.
The Pajama Drive runs through Dec. 16. Donations will be received by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families in Pittsfield and will be distributed to local families during the holiday season.
Monetary donations towards the purchase of pajamas are also welcome. Information: Susan Frisch Lehrer at 413-442-4360, ext. 14, or email slehrer@jewishberkshires.org.