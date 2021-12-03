Berkshire Magazine has announced the winning image and finalists in its third annual photo contest. This year’s theme was “Get Yourself Some Happy!” The winning photo and three finalists will be published in the forthcoming holiday issue of Berkshire Magazine.
This year’s winning entry is “Catching Some Berkshire Air!” taken by Kara Thornton at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield.
The three finalists include Gillian Crosson, “Jump for Joy,” photographed at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown; Ashley Weeks Cart, “Falling in Love,” photographed on Northwest Hill Road in Williamstown; and Sonya Heimann, “Charlie and Dad,” photographed at Morewood Lake in Pittsfield.
The judges for this year’s contest included Joshua Sherman, publisher of Old Mill Road Media; Susan Wissler, executive director of The Mount in Lenox; and Jennifer Trainer Thompson, president and CEO of Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield..
The contest entry fees are being donated to the Brien Center in Pittsfield. BRAVA Wine Bar & Restaurant in Lenox, The Mount and Hancock Shaker Village donated prizes.