Berkshire County: National Night Out events slated Aug. 1

Police departments will be celebrating National Night Out, an annual community-building event promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Adams, Dalton, North Adams, Pittsfield, and Williamstown.

Activities vary at each location, but may include live music, face painting, obstacle courses, touch-a-truck, food, games, and more.

Events will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Adams Visitor Center, 3 Hoosac St.; 6 p.m. at the Dalton Police Department, 462 Main St.; 5 to 8 p.m. at Noel Field, 310 State St., North Adams; 5 to 7 p.m. at The Common, 100 First St., Pittsfield; and 3 to 7 p.m. at the Spruces Park, 60 Main St., Williamstown.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

