Berkshire County: 1,000+ educators will attend professional development day

More than 1,100 Berkshire County educators from local school districts will attend a countywide professional development day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at locations throughout Berkshire County.
The professional development day is sponsored by Berkshire Educational Resources K12 (BERK12), a group of local educators, business and nonprofit leaders, school leaders, and community members dedicated to strengthening PK-12 education in Berkshire County.
Participants can choose from over 50 workshops covering specialized topics.
While most workshops are designed for early childhood, middle school and high school educators across a broad range of subjects, there are also workshops for administrative staff, school nurses, band directors, librarians, school counselors and psychologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, school committee members, and city and town officials.