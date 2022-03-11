The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority will be holding public meetings to receive comments on the proposed service changes that would go into effect on July 1.
Detailed information on the proposed service changes is available on the BRTA website at berkshirerta.com and will be discussed at the public meetings.
Virtual public meetings will be held via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, bit.ly/brta314; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, bit.ly/brta316; and 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, bit.ly/brta318. Call 413-499-2782, ext. 1, for virtual meeting call-in options.
In-person public meetings will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the Intermodal Transportation Center, 1 Columbus Ave., Pittsfield. Masks are required; no vaccination status exemptions.
The public is invited to provide input about these changes during the hearings. Comments can also be provided via email to info@berkshirerta.com; the "Contact Us" form at berkshirerta.com; voicemail at 800-292-2782, ext. 2895; or mailed to BRTA, 1 Columbus Ave., Suite 201, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Public comment deadline is April 15. All public comments will be given to BRTA’s Advisory Board for their final decision to be made in late spring.