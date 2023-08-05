July 17-21
Adams
Bonnie Beal sold property at 12 Richmond Lane, Adams, to Anthony P. Doyle, trustee of Six Seven Four Housatonic NT, $97,250.
Barbara A. Favreau, Brenda Lawson and Laurie Neyman sold property at 14 Elm St., Adams, to Big Name Investments, $125,000.
Becket
Ralph W. and Mary Ann Salemme sold property at Long Bow Lane East, Becket, to Allison Fippinger, $49,000.
Dalton
Mare S. and Janet S. Levine sold property at 177 East Housatonic St., Dalton, to Elijah B. Lorono, $380,000.
Egremont
Inn at Sweet Water Farm LLC sold property at 1 Prospect Lake Road, Egremont, to Black Bear Holdings I LLC, $800,000.
N. Phyllis Scarmozzino sold property at 113 Hillsdale Road, Egremont, to STT LLC, $175,000.
Great Barrington
Ace Landventures LLC sold property at 78 Christian Hill Road, Great Barrington, to Truman R. Keys and Kevin Batista, $85,000.
Rio Carmen Rayne sold property at 3 Ryan Terrace, Great Barrington, to Emma Fletcher and Erica Randlett-Habarta, $343,500.
Robin H. Ban and Daijiro Ban sold property at 74-76 Seekonk Cross Road, Great Barrington, to Mark Eisen and Karen Eisen, $1,600,000.
Hinsdale
Tina M. Tyska and Danny P. Beckwith sold property at 287 Maple St., Hinsdale, to Wesley Bright and Antonia Luck Buckley, $290,000.
Lanesborough
Jennifer L. Renzi sold property at 7 Monica Drive, Lanesborough, to Robert Clayton and Marissa Ryann Rivard, $196,500.
SUMU 3 LLC sold property at 7 Old Williamstown Road, Lanesborough, to Joshua Goerlach, $135,000.
Lee
David F. and Elizabeth A. Fitzgerald sold property at 26 Reservoir Road, Lee, to Ellen Merritt, $285,000.
Phyllis L. Linder sold property at 17 Sunshine Ave., Lee, to Holly J. Petell, $279,000.
Florence Pipa-Martin sold property at 565 Meadow St., Lee, to Brian N. and Deborah C. Cox, trustee, Deborah C. Cox RVT, $170,000.
Lenox
Joanne and Richard D. Sweeney sold property at East Dugway Road, Lenox, to Ronald and Kathy Wilbanks, $455,000.
Monterey
Peter S. Vallianos sold property at Lake Avenue, Monterey, to Bradley D. Lupiani, $3,000.
North Adams
1st Cut Construction and Remodeling LLC sold property at 297 Eagle St., North Adams, to Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC, $100,000.
Francis W. and Carole A. Esposito sold property at 123 Marion Ave., North Adams, to Theodore and Nicole Anagnos, $360,000.
Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC sold property at 297 Eagle St., North Adams, to Salvador Alcala and Haley Burdick, $285,000.
Robert Clayton and Marissa Rivard sold property at 86 North St., North Adams, to Jesus M. Torres, $191,000.
Donna Bernardi Briggs, personal rep. of Dennis Francis Bernardi, sold property at 45 D St., North Adams, to Jonathan Michael Beaudreau, $300,000.
Frank D. Depaoli Jr. sold property at 11 Burnham St., North Adams, to Scott Berglund, $245,000.
New Hope United Methodist Church sold property at 192 State St., North Adams, to Northern Berkshire Community Coalition Inc., $250,000.
HLP Realty Holdings LLC sold property at 99-101 Franklin St., North Adams, to Virginia Lynn Roso, $279,000.
Otis
David R. and Sharon E. Sparkowich sold property at 14 South Pine St., Otis, to Katrine E. Cohen, trustee, Katrine E. Cohen Trust, $399,000.
Pittsfield
Robert A. and Jacqueline L. Lyon sold property at 27 Victory Road, Pittsfield, to Timothy M. and Michelle A. Mason, $476,001.
Kathleen A. Reardon sold property at 38 Bernard Ave., Pittsfield, to NAMV Investments LLC, $160,000.
Jeffrey A. Miles sold property at 171 Ridgeway Ave., Pittsfield, to John W. Torra and Marissa Mestre, $179,000.
Diane R. Albrecht and June C. Popp sold property at 22 Lincoln St., Pittsfield, to Sandra E. Paiz, $160,000.
Mint Real Estate LLC sold property at 1035 South St., Pittsfield, to LRE Ventures LLC, $1,750,000.
White Terrace Realty Inc. sold property at 592 North St., Pittsfield, to White Terrace Building LLC, $900,000.
Michael P. and Maryanne Regan, trustees, Michael P. Regan RVT, sold property at 144 Harryel St., Pittsfield, to Tracy Boehme, $390,000.
Debra J. Arpante sold property at 95-97 Dalton Ave. and 59 Dartmouth St., Pittsfield, to Jeffrey Lynch, trustee, 95 Dalton Avenue NT, $190,000.
David M. and Molly B. Lyon-Joseph sold property at 65 Blythewood Drive, Pittsfield, to Ian S. Gunn and Laura K. Donnelly, $948,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, trustee, Jessica L. Miller and Thomas R. Pierce Jr. sold property at 102 Pontoosuc Ave., Pittsfield, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, trustee, $71,339.47.
Richmond
Peter V. Alvarez sold property at 17 Pine Grove Drive, Richmond, to Richard Murray and Rachel Bookspan Sobel, $525,000.
Sheffield
Donna A. Bailey, personal rep. of Estate of Edward A. Coons, sold property at 60 Ashley Falls Road, Sheffield, to Hunter T. Hils, $300,000.
Stockbridge
Kay J. Reynolds sold property at 8 Quiet Knoll Road, Stockbridge, to Brenna Siobhan Liponis, $730,000.
Williamstown
Thomas K. Libby, trustee of The Anne L. Atkinson NT, sold property at 170 Berkshire Drive, Williamstown, to John Arthur and Tracy Anne Compton, $542,000.
Orion M. Howard sold property at 128 Stratton Road, Williamstown, to Emily R. Blumenfeld, $665,000.
FT — Family Trust
LLC — Limited Partnership
LT — Life Trust
NT — Nominee Trust
RET — Real Estate Trust
RT — Realty Trust
RVT — Revocable Trust
The real estate transactions are provided by the Middle Berkshire, North Berkshire and South Berkshire Registry of Deeds offices.