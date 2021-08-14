Worship services are Sundays, unless otherwise noted.
Adams
First Congregational: 42 Park St. Traditional service at 9:15 a.m. in sanctuary; Contemporary service at 10:15 a.m. in the gym and livestreamed on Facebook.
St. John Paul II Parish: Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday at Notre Dame; 8 a.m. Sunday at St. Stan’s.
Yoked Parish of Becket: Church services are being recorded and posted on Facebook (search First Congregational Church of Becket, MA) and YouTube (search Yoked Parish of Becket).
Cheshire
St. Mary: 159 Church St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
United Methodist: 197 Church St. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and Facebook.com/CheshireUMC.
Dalton
Berkshire First Church of the Nazarene: 165 North St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, on 92.7 FM if nearby or facebook.com/DaltonNaz/live/. This Sunday, BFCN hosts men from the Teen Challenge, a recovery program for addicts that gives hope in Christ. Come worship with us!
Dalton United Methodist: 755 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Wear a mask. Or, watch us on Facebook: tinyurl.com/ys3jrvh5.
First Congregational: 514 Main St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary, restrictions apply. Livestreamed worship at Facebook.com/FirstCongoDalton and Zoom. The Rev. Henry Pascual will lead worship accompanied by Kathy Bishop, deacon of the week; Tom Towne, lay reader; Siward Hazelton, hymn leader. Donna Bishop, usher, will give the visual message. Pascual will speak on the Wisdom of Solomon based on 1 Kings 2:10-12; 3:3-14. Blessing of the shawls made by the Knitting Kneelers. Music provided by Kate Caton. Duet of J. Bell’s “The Summons” by Nancy Kane and Roxanne Spence.
Florida
Florida Baptist: 71 Church Road. In-person worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Dan Lampron’s sermon: “Jesus in the New Testament.” Masks & distancing recommended.
Great Barrington
Grace Episcopal: In-person worship at 10 a.m. at Crissey Farm, 426 Stockbridge Road. Information and Zoom link for simultaneous online service at graceberkshires.org.
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire: 270 State Road. A progressive, Reform Jewish congregation fostering life, learning and Jewish community. Hevreh is again open to the public. Kabbalat Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Fridays and a Shabbat morning experience at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Services are musical, contemplative and open to all. To attend via Zoom, email info@hevreh.org for the links. L’shalom!
Living God Fellowship: 420 Stockbridge Road. Interdenominational service at 10 a.m.
Unitarian Universalist Meeting: 1089 Main St., Housatonic. In-person and Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Carol Allman-Morton’s sermon: “Vulnerability.” Share the Plate with Greenagers. Music: Marian Rose, piano. Email info@uumsb.org for virtual connection information. Masks required for everyone.
Hancock
Hancock Baptist: 124 Main St. Worship at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Chuck Mosher. Scripture: Hebrews 2:11-13. Hebrew’s Study message: “His Sanctifying Ministry.” No Facebook message this Sunday. A 26-week series, “Biblical problem solving,” a study in First Corinthians, begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the church. The same study will begin Wednesday Aug. 25, in North Adams. Books cost $8.95.
Hinsdale
First Congregational, UCC: 129 Maple St. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. led by the Rev. Barbara Kershner. No worship on Facebook or YouTube.
Lanesborough
Berkshire Union Chapel: 191 Old State Road. Praise & worship at 9:15 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m.
Lee
First Congregational: 25 Park Place. Open & affirming and child-friendly service. Fully open for in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Dr. Jay Terbush. Sermon: “Tears, But No Long Faces!” View services any time via Facebook: Lee-Congregational-Church-UCC. Join us for our 21st annual Craft Fair in the Park with 40 vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. AA meetings on Thursday evenings and Wednesday and Saturday mornings. Other meetings begin soon. Lee Food Pantry drop-off site. Information: 413-243-1033, uccleechurch@gmail.com or ucc-lee.org.
Open Door Church: 87 Summer St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, worship & prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Information: opendoor4you.com.
St. Mary: 140 Main St. Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 8 & 11 a.m. Sunday; Daily Mass 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. For livestreamed Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Lenox
Church on the Hill: 169 Main St. Lawn worship at 11 a.m.; Zoom worship at 1 p.m. Email admin@lenoxUCC.org for the link. The Rev. Liz Goodman releases her preaching as a podcast for streaming or download at lenoxucc.org.
St. Helena’s Chapel: 245 New Lenox Road. Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
Trinity Episcopal: 88 Walker St. Holy Eucharist at 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. daily. Evening prayer at 5 p.m. daily. Information: trinitylenox.org or 413-637-0073.
United Methodist: 6 Holmes Road. In-person and Zoom worship at 10 a.m. On this 12th Sunday after Pentecost, Pastor Nami Yu’s sermon focuses on “Glorifying God in Your Life.” Masks not required. Singing allowed with socially distanced seating. All welcome. Information: lenoxumc.org or 413-445-5918.
Monterey
Our Lady of the Hills: 70 Beartown Mountain Road. Mass at 5:45 p.m. Saturdays.
North Adams
All Saints Berkshire Episcopal: 59 Summer St. In-church service at 10 a.m. Masks required if not vaccinated. Worship can also be viewed on Facebook live (All Saints Berkshires). Services can be viewed at 1 p.m. Sundays on NBCTC channel 1301 and Compline (nighttime prayer service) on Zoom at 8 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays. To participate on Zoom, email allsaintsberkshires@gmail.com or call 413-664-9656 to provide an email address.
Blackinton Union: 1373 Mass. Ave. Services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Masks & social distancing required.
First Baptist: 131 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. Masks & social distancing required. Worship also livestreamed at facebook.com/firstbaptistnorthadams.
First Congregational: 134 Main St. FCC will join New Hope United Methodist Church at their outside space beyond their church building at 192 State St. Rain moves worship to FCC building.
Living Hope Community Church: 45 River St. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study and prayer at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Visit Facebook for updates and events.
Mount Greylock Baptist: 35 Notch Road. In-person worship and livestreamed video at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Information: facebook.com/mountgreylockbaptist.
New Hope United Methodist: 192 State St. Worship at 10 a.m. in person, outdoors, behind the building. Livestreaming on Facebook and YouTube. Visit facebook.com/NewHopeUMCMA for inclement weather announcements.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary: 68 Marshall St. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Prerecorded Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. is aired on NBCTC, Channel 1301; northadamscatholics.org/s/; and the parish’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Sermon focus: “Because she belonged to Christ, Mary, our queen, is raised on high, a great sign for all who believe in her Son.”
Terra Nova: Worship at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom, visit facebook.com/terranovanorthadams for link; 10 a.m. in person, 85 Main St. Information: terranovachurch.org/northadams.
Otis
St. Mary: 72 North Main Road. Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For livestreamed Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
Peru
Peru Congregational: 2 West Main Road. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Norman Lee will present a sermon through the Gospels. State guidelines will be followed. Lee’s sermons can be found at ThePastor.Faith site on YouTube. Members will be selling raffle tickets for a cord of wood today and Wednesday at the Peru compactor site.
Pittsfield
Berkshire Dream Center Church: Nondenominational church at 475 Tyler St. Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m.
First Baptist: 88 South St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. will celebrate the 12th Sunday after Pentecost. Or, tune into PCTV-1301 on Spectrum Cable for viewing purposes. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, MA). The Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross’ sermon, “The ABC’s in Life: Accepting, Believing, and Converting,” is based on Psalm 34:9-15 and John 6:51-59.
First Church of Christ, Congregational: 27 East St. South Church joins us in a joint in-person and Zoom service at 10 a.m. Sunday at First Church. The Rev. Cara Davis of First Church will preach. Join us in celebration. Email firstchurch27@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
First Church of Christ, Scientist: 17 Wendell Ave. Worship and Sunday school: 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Soul.” Golden Text: Psalms 104:1. Wednesday testimony meetings: 7:30 p.m. Reading room open 11 a.m. to noon Friday, additional hours by appointment.
First United Methodist: 55 Fenn St. In-person worship at 10 a.m. and livestreamed services posted to facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistChurchofPittsfield and YouTube: FUMC Pittsfield.
Knesset Israel: 16 Colt Road, 413-445-4872, ext. 10. Vibrant egalitarian Jewish worship & study. Services weekly: 5:45 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday (with Torah reading & sermon); 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Watch on knessetisrael.org/livestream or on Boxcast (Roku/Apple TV). Tuesday & Thursday evenings by videoconference. Call synagogue office for ID number or for information to attend in person.
Morningside Baptist: 475 Tyler St. Worship at 9:30 a.m. led by Donald E. Fredenburg.
St. Charles: 89 Briggs Ave. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:15, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays. The 9:15 a.m. Mass is livestreamed. Weekday Masses at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. First Saturday of the month Mass at 9 a.m. Confession from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Information: stcharlespittsfield.org.
St. Joseph: 414 North St. Lord’s Day Masses: 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Confession: 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Daily Mass at 12:10 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily Holy Hour with midday prayer and benediction at 11 a.m. Livestreamed Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday at stjoepittsfield.com.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal: 67 East St. In-person worship: 9 a.m. Sunday, registration and information: ststephenspittsfield.org. Livestreamed worship at 9 a.m. at ststephenspittsfield.org.
Second Congregational: 50 Onota St. Worship at 10 a.m. following the COVID-19 restrictions.
South Congregational: 110 South St. Worship at 10 a.m. at First Church of Christ, Congregational, 27 East St. Zoom worship information on Facebook. Open & affirming congregation.
Temple Anshe Amunim: 26 Broad St. In-person Shabbat services at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Masks required in the building. Torah Study at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Email templeoffice@ansheamunim.org for information. Visit ansheamunim.org for upcoming events.
Unitarian Universalist: 175 Wendell Ave. Zoom worship at 10:30 a.m. All welcome. Contact the church for login, 413-443-7903, uupittsfield.org, office@uupittsfield.org.
Richmond
Berkshire Community Church, Congregational: 45 Cemetery Road. In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. following safety guidelines. Livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Rebroadcast on PCTV Channel 1301 at 5 p.m. Sundays and 5:30 a.m. Mondays one week after the original date of worship.
Richmond Congregational: 1515 State Road. In-person worship at 10 a.m. in sanctuary with social distancing precautions. Email janet@janetmckinstry.com to join the worship on Zoom.
Sheffield
Christ Trinity: 180 Main St. An Episcopal & Lutheran congregation. In-person worship at 8 & 10 a.m.
First Congregational: 125 Main St. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: firstuccsheffield.org. Open & affirming congregation.
Stockbridge
First Congregational: 4 Main St. Livestreamed worship at 10 a.m. Information: stockbridgeucc.org.
St. Joseph Church: 11 Elm St. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For livestreamed Masses, visit stmarylos.com.
St. Paul’s Episcopal: 29 Main St. Zoom worship at 9 a.m. Information: stpaulsstockbridge.org.
West Stockbridge
Congregational Church: 45 Main St. Online worship information at weststockbridgeunitedchurchofchrist.org.
Williamstown
First Baptist: 731 Main St. Worship at 10 a.m. at the church and on YouTube. Message: “Body Aches” based on Nehemiah 4. Pastor: Chuck St. John. Information: fbcwilliamstownma.org, Youtube.com/c/WilliamstownBaptist, facebook.com/williamstown.firstbaptist.5.
First Congregational: 906 Main St. Online worship at 10 a.m., recordings at Willinet. For Zoom link, email education@firstchurchwilliamstown.org.
Saints Patrick & Raphael: 63 Southworth St. Reconciliation Saturdays from 3 to 4 p.m.; Masses at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 8:30 & 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Weekend Mass aired on Willinet, channel 1303 at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and williamstowncatholics.org, or Facebook: Sts. Patrick and Raphael Roman Catholic Parish.
St. John’s Episcopal: 35 Park St. Open for public worship, call 413-458-8144 for reservations. Spoken Rite I Eucharist at 8 a.m. in the church. Rite II Eucharist with music at 9:30 a.m. on the rectory lawn (weather permitting, inside if necessary). Rite II Eucharist with music at 11 a.m. in the church, also livestreamed on the St. John’s Williamstown YouTube channel and available thereafter. The previous week’s service will air at 9:30 a.m. on WilliNet channel 1303.
Second Congregational: 81 Hancock Road. In-person worship at 9 a.m.
Windsor
Windsor Congregational: 1941 Route 9. Zoom worship at 10 a.m. Information: Email windsorcongchurch2@gmail.com.
Hillsdale, N.Y.
The Christian Community Movement for Religious Renewal: 10 Green River Lane. Mass at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday services limited to 20. To register, email faithdivecchio@gmail.com or call 413-717-5249.
New Lebanon, N.Y.
Church of Our Saviour Episcopal: 14660 Route 22 north. Worship at 8 a.m. Visit churchofoursaviour.us.
Immaculate Conception: Route 20. Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Masks & social distancing required.