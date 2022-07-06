CozQuest is offering Small Business Summer markets on Saturday, July 9, in Pittsfield and Great Barrington.

A "Farm + Flea" event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pittsfield Farmers Market at the First Street Common, Pittsfield. Berkshire collectors and curators will be added a mix of makers, art, music, and food.

CozQuest will offer a night market alongside Berkshire Busk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Railroad Street, Great Barrington. Railroad Street will be closed to cars.

Information: CozQuest.com or Liam Gorman at cozmo@cozquest.com.

