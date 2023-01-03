<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County: Stand for Democracy demonstrations planned

Three Berkshire congregations have organized "Stand out for Democracy" demonstrations from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Stand outs will take place in front of the First Congregational Church Meeting House, 906 Main St., Williamstown; First Congregational Church, 34 Main St., North Adams; and First Congregational Church, 25 Park Place, Lee.

The congregations have chosen the anniversary of the 2021 insurrection in Washington, D.C., to reaffirm the centrality of religious tolerance and pluralism as a cornerstone of democracy and to challenge the rise of white Christian nationalism.

Community members from every faith, and those with no faith at all, are invited to participate.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

