Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and the Berkshire County STEM Network will offer virtual programming for local public-school students, K-12 educators and the general community during Berkshire County STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Week from Oct. 17-22.
A complement to the statewide STEM Week initiative, Berkshire County STEM Week’s theme is “See Yourself in STEM.” Free and open to the public, the week will feature a virtual series of panels, workshops, speakers, virtual tours, and information about opportunities that exist in science, technology, engineering, and math in the Berkshires and beyond.
Pittsfield Community Television will be the platform host for the week’s series of events. Community members can access programming on cable access or at pittsfieldtv.org. Visit mcla.edu/stemweek for a full schedule of events.