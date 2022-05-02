Student representatives from Berkshire County are invited to participate in the Spring Student Representative Conference hosted by the Massachusetts Association of Student Representatives from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers.
The conference will include networking and themed discussions. For the agenda, visit tinyurl.com/mun66k6a.
Registration is required at tinyurl.com/2p955w7k no later than May 5. Direct questions to Emma Cummings at ecummings1325@gmail.com.