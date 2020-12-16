Trustco Bank has launched its “Home for the Holidays” Program to help ensure families have a safe place to celebrate the season. The Home Town Bank will donate $40,000 to local housing agencies and community loan funds in Berkshire County, upstate and downstate New York, Vermont, New Jersey, and Florida during the month of December.
Trustco Bank has selected 16 agencies to each receive a $2,500 grant. These funds will be used to support the mission of these organizations and to improve the communities in which they serve.
Regional grant recipients include Berkshire Housing, Housing Resources of Columbia County, Affordable Housing Partnership, Albany Rural Housing Alliance, Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region Inc., Rensselaer Community Housing Resources, Troy Rehabilitation and Improvement Program, and Vermont Community Loan Fund.
Trustco Bank operates branches in Pittsfield, Lee and Great Barrington. For more information about Trustco, visit trustcobank.com.