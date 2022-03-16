UCP of Western Massachusetts is accepting applications for the Lisa Jacobs Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship is open to Berkshire County students applying for a two- or four-year college degree program and who demonstrate a commitment towards community service and the betterment of all people.
A minimum award of one $500 scholarship is awarded annually. Applications are due by March 31 and award recipients will be notified by April 8.
The scholarship was created on behalf of Jacobs, daughter of Maren Jacobs, a UCP board member for nearly 50 years. Lisa, who was challenged by several congenital anomalies including cerebral palsy, glaucoma, a heart defect, and developmental disabilities, exemplified UCP’s tagline and lived a "Life without Limits."
For more information, including criteria and an application, visit tinyurl.com/32ekjfu6.