Pittsfield UNICO will be holding a week-long diaper drive to benefit the Berkshire Community Diaper Project beginning Monday, Jan. 10, through Monday, Jan 17.
The Diaper Project provides diapers to families in need throughout Berkshire County. Diapers of all sizes are needed.
Collection boxes will be available inside Tavern at the A, 303 Crane Ave., and on the porch at Toole Insurance Agency, 195 Main St., Lee.
UNICO volunteers will also collect diapers from vehicles from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the parking lot at Tavern at the A.