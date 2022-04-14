Berkshire United Way and Northern Berkshire United Way will kick off the second annual #HereForGood Volunteer Month on Monday, April 18, coinciding with National Volunteer Week, April 18-25.
BUW and NBUW have organized a range of volunteer opportunities across Berkshire County throughout the month, including assembling meal packages, trail maintenance and playground cleanups, restocking Book Houses, and more.
April 30 has been designated a Day of Caring, during which volunteers will pack 14,000 pounds of nonperishable food into 1,000 bags to be distributed to local food pantries, senior housing, and other agencies in need. Guido’s Fresh Marketplace has provided the food at a discount and L.P. Adams Company has donated time, equipment and warehouse space for this event.
Sign up to participate at any Volunteer Month event or with a nonprofit of your choosing using BUW’s Volunteer Center at volunteerberkshireuw.org.
Nonprofits are encouraged to enter their own activities in the portal. For assistance, contact Brenda Petell, director of volunteer engagement, at bpetell@berkshireunitedway.org or 413-212-1431.
Berkshire United Way will close out Volunteer Month with its Live United Community Celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. May 18 at Berkshire Money Management’s home office, 161 Main St., Dalton.
The celebration will include the presentation of the Robert K. Agar Jr. Volunteerism Award to Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts and the Daniel C. Dillon Helping Hands, Caring Hearts Award to Shirley Edgerton. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8fbtn4 for more information and to purchase tickets.