Berkshire Health Systems and the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative have scheduled community vaccination clinics in Pittsfield and Williamstown to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Berkshires.
The Pittsfield clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Berkshire Community College's Patterson Field House is open to anyone now eligible for vaccines and boosters. This includes adults, children 12 and older, and the newest age group to be cleared for vaccination, ages 5-11 years old.
The Pittsfield clinic will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters for adults and first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11.
The Williamstown clinic from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Williams College Field House, 82 Latham St., is for those age 12 and over, including adults, and provides Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The hours may be extended depending on registration.
Preregistration is required for both vaccine clinics. To register, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.