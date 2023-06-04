<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Local students graduate from Williams College

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williams College President Maud S. Mandel conferred bachelor of arts degrees to 11 local graduates at the college’s 234th commencement on Sunday, June 4. Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp was the principal speaker.

This year’s local graduates are as follows:

Clarksburg: Ruth Bristol

Lanesborough: Nicole Jones

Lee: Homer Winston

Stockbridge: Robin Lamb

West Stockbridge: Soffia Smedvig

Williamstown: Aidan Duncan, Jacob Fink, Brady Foehl, Josephine Gollin, Simon Kent, Leah Majumder

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

