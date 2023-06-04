Local students graduate from Williams College

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williams College President Maud S. Mandel conferred bachelor of arts degrees to 11 local graduates at the college’s 234th commencement on Sunday, June 4. Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp was the principal speaker.
This year’s local graduates are as follows:
Clarksburg: Ruth Bristol
Lanesborough: Nicole Jones
Lee: Homer Winston
Stockbridge: Robin Lamb
West Stockbridge: Soffia Smedvig
Williamstown: Aidan Duncan, Jacob Fink, Brady Foehl, Josephine Gollin, Simon Kent, Leah Majumder