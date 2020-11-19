Berkshire Grown announces the launch of its 2020-2021 Holiday and Winter Market season at new locations this year.
The Winter Market opens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, and runs monthly through April at Eisner Camp, 53 Brookside Road, Great Barrington. Dates are Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 27, and April 10.
The Holiday Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 22 and Dec. 20, at Greylock Works, 508 State Road, North Adams.
The markets will feature an abundance of locally grown and produced foods from the Berkshires. Admission is free and SNAP/EBT is accepted at all markets. While no food or drink can be consumed in the market area, ready to eat foods will be available to take home.
Both venues offer indoor shopping with plenty of parking. The number of visitors allowed in the market will be limited according to state and local Board of Health regulations. Masks are required.
Shoppers can pre-order in advance and pick up from vendors during the market. Pre-order details are available on the Berkshire Grown website.
For more information, visit berkshiregrown.org or call 413-528-0041.