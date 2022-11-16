Berkshire County: Area women compete in Fab Over 40 contest

Two Berkshire County women, Patricia Symonds-Powell of North Adams and Colleen Surprise Jones from Lee, both artists, are competing in Fab Over 40, an annual competition celebrating women over the age of 40 while supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Symonds-Powell, a Pittsfield native, moved back to the Berkshires in 2019 and settled in North Adams where she has joined the artistic community.
Jones is currently a master of fine arts candidate studying in Paris, France.
Fab Over 40 is a people’s choice competition in which the contestants are divided into groups and voted on in weekly elimination rounds, with the final vote being Dec. 15. The winner will receive a two-page spread in NewBeauty magazine, $40,000 and a spa-cation.
The public can vote on the website for free once every 24-hours. “Hope Votes,” which support the NBCF, are tax deductible and may be purchased for a minimum of $1 each.
To learn more about each contestant and to register votes, visit votefab40.com/2022/patricia-symonds-powell and votefab40.com/2022/colleen-surprise-jones.