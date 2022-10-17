Berkshire Family YMCA branches in Pittsfield, Northern Berkshire and Bennington, Vt., will be hosting Pumpkin Splashes, a unique and fun way to pick a pumpkin.
Youth can jump in the pool to pick their favorite floating pumpkin to take home to paint or carve. A lifeguard will be on duty, but an adult must be in the water for non-swimmer children.
Pumpkin Splashes will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Pittsfield branch, 292 North St.; 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Bennington branch, 655 Gage St.; and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Northern Berkshire branch at 22 Brickyard Court, North Adams.
Registration is required for each child participating. Register at bfymca.org/pumpkin-splash or at the appropriate branch welcome center.